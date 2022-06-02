In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 June 2022 9:30 am / 0 comments

While Malaysia waits for the impending launch of the 2023 Ducati Desert-X, the boys in Bologna have issued an in-depth video into the making of Ducati’s dual-purpose motorcycle. From information received Hammy the Badger’s friends in Rayong, Thailand, we can expect the Desert-X to hit Malaysian shores sometime towards the latter half of this year, with pricing expected to be “around RM100,000, depending on exchange rate and taxes.”

The Desert-X, designed to be capable for both on- and off-road duties, is the Borgo Panigale firm’s foray into dual-purpose riding, competing against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700, Husqvarna 901 Norden and KTM 890 Adventure R. As befits its dual-purpose nature, the Desert-X comes fitted with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels for a true off-road capability.

Typical of Ducatis, the Desert-X carries a 937 cc Testastretta 11 V-Twin with Desmodromic valve actuation, four-valves per cylinder and liquid-cooling, fed by twin Bosch 53 mm diameter throttle bodies with ride-by-wire. Power is claimed to be 110 hp at 9,250 rpm with 92 Nm of torque available at 6,500 rpm, with the engine mated to a quickshofter equipped six-speed gearbox.

Coming to wheel sizing, the Desert-X carries a 21 by 2.15 tubeless spoked rim in front, shod with a Pirelli Scorpion STR 90/90 tyre while the rear comes with a 4.5 by 18 rim at the back, wearing Pirelli Scorpion STR 150/70 rubber. Ducati claims an all up weight of 223 kg fuelled and ready to go for the Desert-X, with 21-liters of fuel carried in the tank.

KYB supplies the suspension for the Desert-X, with a 46 mm diameter fully-adjustable upside-down fork in front and monoshock at the back, fully-adjustable with remote preload adjustment. Suspension travel is set at 230 mm for the front, while the rear end gets 220 mm of wheel movement.

Braking is done by Brembo, as is usual for Ducati, with radial-mount Monobloc four-piston callipers grabbing twin 320 mm diameter floating brake discs on the front wheel. At the back, a Brembo two-piston calliper clamps a 265 mm disc, and Bosch cornering ABS is standard equipment.

Seat height, in standard trim on the Desert-X, places the rider 875 mm off the ground. There are options for a tall seat, raising seat height to 875 mm, as well as a low seat, giving 865 mm. When the low seat option is combined with the optional low suspension kit, seat height drops to the lowest possible setting of 845 mm.