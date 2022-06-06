In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / 6 June 2022 12:37 pm / 0 comments

Proton has started its teaser campaign for the 2022 Proton X70 MC, with an official launch date of June 9 confirmed. If you haven’t look at the calendar lately, that’s Thursday this coming week! The X70 MC – Proton-speak for minor change – will be bolder and sleeker, according to the company, with a design that will “level-up your driving experience.”

The single teaser image so far shows the same 19-inch wheels previously used on the X70 SE from 2021, which was limited to 2,000 units. It appears the multi-spoke design will now be available on the updated lineup, presumably on the Premium variant(s). Just as a reminder, the fancy wheel design was first introduced on the Geely Boyue Pro back in 2019.

Before you get excited that we’ll be getting the Boyue Pro look to go along with the wheels, however, do remember that this is merely a minor change rather than a major upgrade. Expect it to look largely the same as the existing Proton X70, which itself has been mostly unchanged since its initial 2018 launch (bar the logo change in 2020).

In fact, there’s no guessing or speculation required at all, as the real thing has already been spotted on a trailer out on public roads. A short video shared on the Proton X70 Owner Club Malaysia Facebook group shows the SE wheels on Jet Grey, Space Grey and Snow White X70s, which mark them out from the 2021 SE that was only available in Ocean Blue and Ruby Red.

So clearly what we have here are the updated 2022 Proton X70 MC and beyond the wheels, you’d be hard pressed to see any visual changes on them compared to the existing models. Look really close, and perhaps we may be looking at updated gloss black diffuser inserts around the exhaust outlets. Going by the same theme, expect more of the same finish on the front grille and bumper inserts too.

A more significant update may be lurking under the skin, of course. It’s pretty much an open secret now that the 2022 X70 will be offered with the same 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the X50, having already been sold in that configuration in export markets such as Pakistan and Nepal as far back as late-2020.

It’s yet unclear if the whole range will use the smaller engine, or if the existing 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder motor will be retained for specific (top?) variants. For comparison’s sake, the 1.5 TGDi engine makes 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, while the 1.8 TGDi offers 184 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines will be paired to the same 7DCT wet dual-clutch transmission.

What may make a comeback is an AWD option, having been dropped from the lineup with the introduction of the X70 CKD range in early 2020. This is likely to be paired to the 1.5 litre engine option, as the driveline combination is already on sale in certain export markets mentioned above.

So, are you looking forward to the 2022 Proton X70 MC? Not long to wait now for full details, including the all-important pricing (don’t expect it to run far from the current range of RM90k to RM116k with SST exemption). As usual, stay tuned to paultan.org for full details as soon as they are available. For now, what do you think of this so far?