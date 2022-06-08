In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 June 2022 6:41 pm / Comments are Disabled

A lot of us are looking to buy new cars recently, but unfortunately the global chip shortage means that most showrooms now have waiting periods that last multiple months, if not a full year! If you’re not willing to wait, you’ll want to check out myTukar Auto Fair 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, Johor Bahru this June 17 to 19. It promises plenty of quality cars to choose from, each one with extended warranty, free service package and best of all, quick delivery!

You can also be rest assured that your purchase will be problem-free. That’s because every myTukar certified vehicle has undergone a thorough 160-point inspection to ensure no mileage tampering, and that the car is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage.

Additionally, every myTukar purchase includes a FREE one-year extended warranty and two FREE service appointments, which is rare for a used car purchase. And, should you encounter an issue or simply change your mind about a vehicle, you can just return it thanks to the company’s 5-day money back guarantee – no questions asked. Check out the extensive list of cars on sale here.

myTukar Experience Centres are ONE-STOP centres that ensure a seamless buying journey with customer convenience in mind. Everything from Puspakom Inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications, to insurance arrangement is taken care of by the company.

You’ll also be able to trade-in your current car at myTukar Auto Fair 2022 – the company’s product geniuses will be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

Also, make a vehicle purchase at the event and you could win one of the 10 pairs of all-expense paid tickets to watch Liverpool play against Manchester United in Bangkok. Book your vehicle by the June 19 and get it delivered by June 30, answer a quiz correctly when you get a phone call, and you could be on your way to Thailand to watch the friendly. If you register your interest ahead of the event here, you’ll get an extra chance to be in the running for those tickets to the live game.

Plus, you will receive additional special offers when you purchase your car at the event, such as loan interest rates as low as 1.88% for the FIRST 100 bookings as well as the chance to win up to RM1,000 worth of vouchers with the Spin & Win promo.

What’s more, there’s RM12,000 worth of exclusive lucky draw prizes to be won. These include an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android SmartTV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum as well as a Karcher water jet, a Karcher vacuum and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

As for refreshments, food trucks will be available at the event, so visitors will be able to purchase food and drinks. Covid-19 prevention procedures will be in place – masks are mandatory at all times, but physical distancing is not compulsory. The event crew and staff will frequently clean the whole venue as well as frequently-touched equipment and surfaces such as cars, communal facilities, etc to ensure safety aspects are maintained.

More information can be found at the official myTukar event website. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 this June 17-19, from 9.30am to 8pm daily. You may also reach out to us below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, JB

Jalan Masai Lama,

Taman Perindustrian Plentong

81750 Johor Bahru, Johor.