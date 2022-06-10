In International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 June 2022 6:38 pm / 0 comments

Apple Studios recently announced that it has secured the rights to a Formula 1 film starring Academy Award winner Brad Pitt. The yet-to-be-named film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, while Ehren Kruger will oversee writing the screenplay – both worked on the well-received Top Gun: Maverick.

Kosinski will produce the film alongside seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films as well as Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, with Copper CEO Penni Thow serving as executive producer.

Details are scarce for now, but according to an official release, the film will see Brad Pitt star as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

No shortage of personalities to reference then, as there have been F1 drivers in the past that have done the same, including Niki Lauda, Nigel Mansell, Felipe Massa and Michael Schumacher. Given that the film is still untitled and filming hasn’t even begun, there’s no information on when it will be released, although there are rumoured we could watch it sometime in 2023.