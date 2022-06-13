In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 13 June 2022 12:07 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has released more teasers for the 2023 Amarok, which will be launched later this year. We’ve previously seen camouflaged test mules undergoing testing and a close-up render of the pick-up truck’s headlamp. Now, we get a glimpse of the interior, specifically the giant centre screen.

The portrait touchscreen is available in 10 or 12-inch sizes depending on trim level, and the larger one seen here takes up the full height of the centre console. Below the screen is a row of piano key hard buttons.

With a screen as imposing as this, you’d expect all the functions to be integrated in the system, and they are – use it to access the truck’s climate control, navigation, online services, vehicle settings, parking assistant and media control.

Flanking the screen are the vertical air con vents. Looks familiar? The Amarok is based on the latest Ford Ranger and the Blue Oval’s popular truck – now on sale in Thailand – features this large portrait touchscreen as well. But the vents seen here differ from the Ranger’s – they’re shorter and sharper edged. The above-mentioned piano keys are also unique to the VW, which points to a unique cockpit for the Amarok.

This teaser image also shows the Amarok’s steering wheel, which is Wolfsburg’s latest design as found in the Tiguan facelift.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen showed the Amarok’s tailgate while announcing the truck’s 3,500 kg towing capacity and 1.2 tonne payload. Under the big VW logo is the Amarok name embossed in the tailgate. The Ranger also gets this cue, but the design of the VW’s tailgate and its tail lamp LED signatures are different.

Like the Ranger, development for the Amarok was carried out mainly in Australia and it will be produced in the same South African plant as the Ford. The VW also shares the Ranger’s exterior dimensions, which is 5,350 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,270 mm.

VW has previously said that the new Amarok will come with one petrol and four diesel engines, featuring between four to six cylinders (V6 badge seen above) and displacing between 2.0 to 3.0 litres. Expect to see some Ranger engines in the Amarok’s range.

The Amarok is unlikely to reach our shores, but the truck that it’s based on is surely coming soon – check out the all-new T6-replacing Ford Ranger and the latest Ranger Raptor.

