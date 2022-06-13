In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 13 June 2022 9:45 am / 0 comments

KTM’s Skypark Link service connecting KL Sentral and the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, commonly known as the Subang Airport, was relaunched last week. The biggest news is the new price that is 65% lower, now RM3.50 per ride instead of the previous RM10.

The price reduction is because the Skypark Link’s fare is now in line with the KTM Komuter Klang Valley fare structure. There are also improvements to the Skypark Link’s schedule, done by increasing the number or train services from 25 to 32 a day. KTM is targeting 3,000 passengers a day from next year.

Aside from air passengers, the service will also benefit those who live near the Subang Airport, and Rapid KL has now responded by adding KTM Terminal Skypark in two of its bus routes – Rapid KL route 772 and MRT feeder bus route T804.

RKL 772 is from Subang Suria Mah Sing to the Pasar Seni Hub in KL, and the KTM Terminal Skypark stop is between Subang Perdana and Ara Damansara on the way to KL. From KL, the bus will stop at the Subang Airport itself on the opposite side.

As for the MRT Kwasa Sentral to Subang Perdana feeder bus, the KTM Terminal Skypark stop slots in between ‘Galeri Perabot’ and the MAS HQ. The next stop is Subang Airport itself.

So, if you live in the vicinity of Subang Airport, the Skypark Link combined with a bus ride can be the among the most economical ways to go to KL and back. Certainly cheaper than getting a Grab ride from the airport, and these days, probably faster too.