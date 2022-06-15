In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 June 2022 9:44 am / 1 comment

You can now use Touch n Go eWallet to pay for taxi rides in Singapore, specifically cabs operated by ComfortDelGro. This capability is available through a collaboration with Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions operated by the Ant Group.

“This is the beginning of a further expansion of our payment services to Singapore. ComfortDelGro is the operator of the largest taxi network in Singapore, operating about 9,000 taxis across the city. We view this as an excellent milestone to expand our payments proposition to Singapore and we’re extremely pleased to have been able to bring our users this added convenience and use-case,” said Alan Ni, CEO of TNG Digital.

“As borders reopen and international travel resumes, I expect our users to enjoy using the eWallet when we have more acceptance points in Singapore, in the exact same seamless way as how they would use the eWallet in Malaysia. We will continue to grow our acceptance network in time to come,” he added.

TnG says that pre-Covid, over 350,000 people commute daily between Malaysia and Singapore via the Causeway, and with the reopening of borders between the two countries, this collaboration with Alipay+ is timely.

To kick off, there’s a promo for Touch n Go eWallet users. From now until June 25, users are entitled to an instant discount (RM4 to RM6) when they ride on ComfortDelGro taxis and pay with the app. The discount varies between weeks and is capped at the first 300 transactions daily.