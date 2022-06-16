In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nio / By Gerard Lye / 16 June 2022 2:02 pm / 1 comment

Nio has added another electric SUV to its line-up with the debut of the ES7, which takes its place between the existing ES6 and ES8. The latter two models, along with the EC6, also receive updates for the 2022 model year, but we’ll get to that later.

Priced from 468,000 yuan (RM307,226) in China, the ES7 features a front electric motor rated at 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) as well as a rear electric motor with 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW). Together, they provide all-wheel drive and a total system output of 653 PS (643 hp or 480 kW) and 850 Nm of torque, making the ES7 the most powerful SUV the company has ever made. Those outputs match those of the ET7, and the ES7 will sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds in Sport+ mode.

At the starting price mentioned, the electric drive system in the ES7 features a silicon-carbide (SiC) power module as well as a Standard Range Battery with an energy capacity of 75 kWh, which Nio claims will deliver a CLTC-rated range of between 450-485 km. With BaaS (battery-as-a-service), the pre-subsidy price for ES7 with the Standard Range Battery drops to 398,000 yuan (RM261,261), although customers will be paying 980 yuan (RM643) a month of the battery subscription.

The ES7 is also available with a Long Range Battery that packs 100 kWh for an increased range of between 575-620 km. This option adds 58,000 yuan (RM38,062) to the vehicle price for a total of 526,000 yuan (RM345,183), but with BaaS, it once again becomes 398,000 yuan (RM261,261), albeit with a higher subscription fee of 1,680 yuan (RM1,103) a month.

Nio also offers an Ultralong Range Battery option with 150 kWh that is good for 930 km, but no pricing has been disclosed for this option for now. An ES7 Premier Edition will be available at launch, which gets the Long Range Battery and additional kit for 528,000 yuan (RM346,597), or 420,000 yuan (RM275,564) with BaaS.

All three battery packs can be recharged at via a home wallbox, a public charging station or by swapping them out for a freshly-charged unit at any of the 1,000 Nio Power Swap stations. The company did not provide charging times, although it did note that the ES7 supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) at a max output of 3.3 kW.

Nio also points out that the ES7 is one of the first certified passenger vehicles in China to be able to tow a caravan or a trailer. The optional electric tow bar has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kg, and together with the V2L system, the carmaker says its creation is well suited to outdoorsy types who enjoy things like camping.

For stopping power, the SUV gets a rather beefy braking system with four-piston Brembo calipers at the front that help bring it to a dead stop (from 100 km/h) within 33.9 metres. Air suspension with dynamic damping control comes standard on the ES7, which uses double wishbones at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear – wheel torque vectoring and an anti-roll system are also included.

The ES7 is sized precisely for its position in the Nio line-up, measuring in at 4,921 mm long, 1,987 mm wide, 1,720 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,960 mm. For a simple comparison, the ES6 is 4,850 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm, while the ES8 spans 5,022 mm and its wheelbase covers 2,997 mm.

Unlike its siblings, the latest Nio SUV is the first to showcase the brand’s new ‘Design for AD’ design language. Key cues include an expressive shark nose front fascia featuring an X-shaped profile, “double-dash” LED daytime running lights that sit above the main headlamps and a wide lower intake.

Elsewhere, we find black body cladding, retractable door handles, accentuated shoulders and a sloping roofline that leads to a top-mounted spoiler. The rear adds visual width thanks to the ‘Air Wing’ wide-width taillights that have a slim profile and consist of 202 crystal-cut LED modules. The rest of the apron is simple and uneventful, and the final shape helps the ES7 achieve a drag coefficient as low as 0.263, the company says.

Inside what Nio calls a “second living room,” the ES7 seats five and is trimmed in Haptex synthetic leather, with Nappa leather being an option (standard on the Premier Edition). Other materials used include renewable rattan wood from a company called karuun, along with microfibre fabric.

The dashboard is shaped to create two distinct sections for the driver and passenger, with a raised centre console acting as a divider. This area houses a 12.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which has a host of connected features like 5G network support, in-car WiFi hotspot and remote software upgrades.

There’s also the NOMI AI-powered digital assistant that sits at the top of dash and features digital eyes for a more emotive user experience. The list of technologies doesn’t stop there, as you’ll also find a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 7.1.4 sound system with 23 speakers and Dolby Atmos, a head-up display and a 40-watt Qi wireless phone charger.

The pièce de resistance is the PanoCinema system, which Nio says uses specially developed augmented reality glasses to project a 201-inch screen at six metres. Combined with a 256-colour ambient lighting system and the fancy sound system, you can enjoy a cinema experience to pass the time when parked.

For even more creature comforts, the 14-way powered front seats come with heating, ventilation and massage functions, while the rear seats come heated as standard and feature a power-adjustable seatback that can tilt between 23 to 31 degrees.

Other available equipment for the ES7 includes LED exterior lights, 20- or 21-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate with hands-free operation, acoustic glass, high-output USB-C ports (60 watts), three-zone climate control (with rear vents, a rear 6.6-inch control screen and air purification), a 4K dashcam, UWB (ultra-wideband) and NFC (near-field communication) support for alternative vehicle access methods (smart key and cards).

The safety and driver assistance systems are pretty comprehensive too, with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and middle), a 360-degree camera, all around parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and the usual array of passive functions (ESC, traction control, etc.)

The ES7 also gets the Aquila Super Sensing suite of sensors, which includes an ultra-long range LiDAR, seven 8MP high-resolution cameras, four light-sensitive cameras, five millimetre-wave radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

These, along with the Adam Super Computing processing unit, support the Nio Autonomous Driving system, which is said to allow for a “safe, reassuring, point-to-point autonomous driving experience in scenarios such as highways, urban areas, parking and battery swapping.”

We mentioned at the start the ES6, ES8 and EC6 were refreshed for 2022, and those models now come with Nio’s Alder Digital System with improved CPU and GPU performance, an around-view function in 3D perspective, 5G technology, faster NOMI assistance and other upgrades.