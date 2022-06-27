In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 27 June 2022 11:44 am / 7 comments

Perodua is continuing its teaser campaign for the soon-to-be-launched 2022 Perodua Alza, with the latest short video focusing on one of the MPV’s convenience features, the electronic parking brake (EPB).

A first for the local carmaker, the EPB will only come standard in the range-topping 1.5AV, which is estimated to retail for RM75,000 on-the-road without insurance The other variants, namely the 1.5X (RM62,000 estimated) and 1.5H (RM68,000 estimated) will come with a regular handbrake instead.

In the clip, we can see that the EPB switch is located on the centre console near the gear lever for the car’s standard D-CVT automatic gearbox. There’s also a separate button to engage the automatic brake hold function, while also in the vicinity are buttons for central locking.

The opening shot of the video also gives us a glimpse of the Alza’s exterior, which looks very similar the latest Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia. As the showcase here is the EPB, the MPV shown is likely the top-spec 1.5A, with notable cues seen being auto retractable wing mirrors with integrated turn signals as well as Adaptive Driving Beam LED headlamps with sequential turn signals.

Previous teasers centred around the Alza’s seven-seat configuration in a 2-3-2 layout as well as the 360-degree panoramic view monitor and Drive Mode buttons, both of which are located on the steering wheel for quick access. In one of those videos, we also see some systems that are part of the Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) suite, including Lane Departure Warning and Prevention and Adaptive Cruise Control.

A full breakdown of specifications by variant can be found here and we should expect more teasers to pop up in the days leading up to the launch of the all-new Alza. Have you already placed a booking?