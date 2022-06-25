In Cars, Perodua / By Paul Tan / 25 June 2022 3:54 pm / 13 comments

Perodua continues to release teaser videos for the new 2022 Perodua Alza, and today’s video features the car’s 360 degree panoramic view monitor, which is available on the top 1.5 AV model.

The teaser video shows a Perodua Alza 1.5 AV in the new Vintage Brown paintjob driving past a goods lorry being unloaded. The driver presses the camera button on the left spoke of the steering wheel to activate the 360 degree panoramic view monitor feature, which then allows her to easily see how close she is to the lorry next to her as she drives past it.

Personally I feel the steering wheel is the preferred position to place this button – there are some cars that put it on somewhere on the dashboard requiring you to remove one hand from the steering wheel to activate it. If you’re in a situation that needs the monitor in the first place, you might feel a little kelam kabut looking for the button if it’s not easily within reach like on the steering wheel.

Of course there are also some systems that are even more advanced and integrated – the 360 camera comes on automatically if the parking sensors detect an obstacle around the car at low speeds so you can immediately look at what’s going on.

The tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV. These prices are on-the-road, without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia. The actual prices will be revealed during the official launch, which is set to happen next month. Check out our full first details report and spec-by-spec comparo piece to learn more about the new Alza.