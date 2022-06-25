Perodua continues to release teaser videos for the new 2022 Perodua Alza, and today’s video features the car’s 360 degree panoramic view monitor, which is available on the top 1.5 AV model.
The teaser video shows a Perodua Alza 1.5 AV in the new Vintage Brown paintjob driving past a goods lorry being unloaded. The driver presses the camera button on the left spoke of the steering wheel to activate the 360 degree panoramic view monitor feature, which then allows her to easily see how close she is to the lorry next to her as she drives past it.
Personally I feel the steering wheel is the preferred position to place this button – there are some cars that put it on somewhere on the dashboard requiring you to remove one hand from the steering wheel to activate it. If you’re in a situation that needs the monitor in the first place, you might feel a little kelam kabut looking for the button if it’s not easily within reach like on the steering wheel.
Of course there are also some systems that are even more advanced and integrated – the 360 camera comes on automatically if the parking sensors detect an obstacle around the car at low speeds so you can immediately look at what’s going on.
The tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV. These prices are on-the-road, without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia. The actual prices will be revealed during the official launch, which is set to happen next month. Check out our full first details report and spec-by-spec comparo piece to learn more about the new Alza.
People has just 1 week before 30jun to make a decision and order… why teased?
I for one won’t order without Apple car play.
Toyota is more generous in letting us know the specs and look.
coming from 2005 Honda Odyssey,
Lucky i dont bother to use Apple Car play,
easy decision.
Unker so outdate 1
The head unit looks like aftermarket android player TBH
Hopefully still got android auto/carplay lah
It probably looks like a Kenwood Android Units.
Instead of those cheaper china Androids.
Here, you get much longer warranty covered too.
alza must be damn nice to drive, hence the mata stim
“Do you wanna build a snowman~”.
Sing by Elsa’ my son’s favorite song..
He also like this Car.
Perodua make hi-tech safety for all,
Well done. A “DNGA Corolla Cross” for all.
Traded in my 2005 Honda Oddysey to this, still feel berbaloi,
Even Honda Oddysey having Torsion Beam, lebih kurang saja.
Save the petrol, get the spaces, get the technology,
Balik kampung finally can self driving.
Can’t wait to get it before more SST chaos..
Go see YouTube. Indonesia equivalent Toyota veloz cannot climb 17 degree slope Hill with 7peiple total 436kg human. Car just stuck. Cannot move climb hill with this silly gear box. He open bonnet cool the engine gear box. Hmmmmmmmmm
this is not a Hilux/Fortuner maa, why go rev it that way?
D-CVT designed form Japan, running at Japan roads,
Ativa and Myvi also went Genting Hill 14% slope without issue, follow regulated speed with ease.
With your current car, or any other car, how many times in your life you’ve ever encountered a situation where you got full occupancy and in a static position on 17deg slope? Btw do you know Jalan Kimanis slope, old alza can tapau that slope with full occupancy. It is driving experience that is lacking, not the car. Driving around KL only wanna talk 17deg slope. Pffftt..
U think everyone fatty like u meh
What are u talking about? Even my 1000cc axia can climb genting with 5 adults people on board. Please dont talk nonsense.