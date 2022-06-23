In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 23 June 2022 1:43 pm / 40 comments

Perodua officially announced the opening of order books for the 2022 Alza this morning. After months of speculation, we finally have the first official details of the all-new MPV, a seven-seater sister of the latest Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia.

The Malaysian market leader says that the new Alza boasts “significant improvements in terms of driving comfort and versatility” over its long-serving JDM-based predecessor. It’s much larger too.

The D27A Alza is powered by a 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine, and the NA four-pot is paired to the latest D-CVT automatic gearbox. This powertrain combo is likely to be the same one found in the current facelifted Myvi.

Click to enlarge

The new Alza is classified as an energy efficient vehicle (EEV) and is capable of claimed 22.0 km/l fuel economy in the MDC. That’s likely to stand for Malaysian Driving Cycle, a new, locally-developed testing protocol based on local conditions. Eco Idle auto start-stop is standard.

Three variants of the new Alza will be offered – X, H and AV. The tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV, on-the-road without insurance. The actual prices will be revealed during the official launch, which is set to happen next month. As expected, the prices are higher than the old Alza, which was priced from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version.

Highlighted points in the flyer include an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold, the above-mentioned 22 km/l FC, a chrome/gloss black front grille, a spacious seven-seater cabin, and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor. The latter and EPB are Perodua firsts. Not every variant will get all of the above, so check out our spec-by-spec guide below, based on officially available details.

Click to enlarge

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,000 est

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine with Eco Idle

D-CVT automatic transmission

Exterior

LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function

Power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

LED side mirror turn signals

Interior

Fabric seats

60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism

50:50 split folding third row seats

Front digital air con controls

Rear manual air con controls with vents

LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen standard head unit

Safety

Six airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC

Rear parking sensors

Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)

Pre-collision Warning

Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Auto High Beam

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000 est

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

Exterior

Auto retractable door mirrors

Auto headlamps

Interior

Rear armrest

7.0 inch TFT multi-info display

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors

Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,000 est

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Interior

Semi-leather two-tone seats

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Control

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

360-degree panoramic view monitor

Buyers can choose from five colours, three of which are new to the Alza. The fresh coats are Vintage Brown, Garnet Red and Elegant Black; in addition to Glittering Silver and Ivory White. Brown and red are exclusive to the H and AV variants. The standard five-year or 150,000 km warranty applies.

Remember, bookings made before July 1 will be entitled to SST exemption, as long as the vehicle is registered by March 31, 2023, as recently announced by the government. So, if you’re interested in the new Alza, you have one week to put your name in the system without paying sales tax.