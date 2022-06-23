Perodua officially announced the opening of order books for the 2022 Alza this morning. After months of speculation, we finally have the first official details of the all-new MPV, a seven-seater sister of the latest Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia.
The Malaysian market leader says that the new Alza boasts “significant improvements in terms of driving comfort and versatility” over its long-serving JDM-based predecessor. It’s much larger too.
The D27A Alza is powered by a 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine, and the NA four-pot is paired to the latest D-CVT automatic gearbox. This powertrain combo is likely to be the same one found in the current facelifted Myvi.
The new Alza is classified as an energy efficient vehicle (EEV) and is capable of claimed 22.0 km/l fuel economy in the MDC. That’s likely to stand for Malaysian Driving Cycle, a new, locally-developed testing protocol based on local conditions. Eco Idle auto start-stop is standard.
Three variants of the new Alza will be offered – X, H and AV. The tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV, on-the-road without insurance. The actual prices will be revealed during the official launch, which is set to happen next month. As expected, the prices are higher than the old Alza, which was priced from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version.
Highlighted points in the flyer include an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold, the above-mentioned 22 km/l FC, a chrome/gloss black front grille, a spacious seven-seater cabin, and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor. The latter and EPB are Perodua firsts. Not every variant will get all of the above, so check out our spec-by-spec guide below, based on officially available details.
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,000 est
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine with Eco Idle
- D-CVT automatic transmission
Exterior
- LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function
- Power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- LED side mirror turn signals
Interior
- Fabric seats
- 60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism
- 50:50 split folding third row seats
- Front digital air con controls
- Rear manual air con controls with vents
- LCD multi-info display
- Non-touchscreen standard head unit
Safety
- Six airbags
- ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC
- Rear parking sensors
- Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)
- Pre-collision Warning
- Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)
- Pedal Misoperation Control
- Front Departure Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Auto High Beam
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000 est
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)
Exterior
- Auto retractable door mirrors
- Auto headlamps
Interior
- Rear armrest
- 7.0 inch TFT multi-info display
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit
Safety
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors
- Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,000 est
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
Interior
- Semi-leather two-tone seats
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Control
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 360-degree panoramic view monitor
Buyers can choose from five colours, three of which are new to the Alza. The fresh coats are Vintage Brown, Garnet Red and Elegant Black; in addition to Glittering Silver and Ivory White. Brown and red are exclusive to the H and AV variants. The standard five-year or 150,000 km warranty applies.
Remember, bookings made before July 1 will be entitled to SST exemption, as long as the vehicle is registered by March 31, 2023, as recently announced by the government. So, if you’re interested in the new Alza, you have one week to put your name in the system without paying sales tax.
Very soon Perodua will achieve another 1 million units sales!
So funny. Nice try
Most probably this new Alza also using Bridgestone tyres.
Unlike the other car brand with Atlas or Linglong tyres. ;-)
I know it uses Silverstone tyres. Far worse than Atlas or Linglong.
TOTALLY ABSURD for a 7-seater NOT to have curtain airbags to add to the existing FRONT and SIDE (even with AEB as standard) and rightfully, the H variant should have a standard of SIX airbags just like the AV variant – why can Aruz have 6 as standard and Alza can’t? I can’t brain this at all man!!!!
Ini orang kepala sudah masuk air la. Want latest and greatest and cheap price. If they can do that then all other brands can close shop.
Dont look at another popular mpv selling at 90k+ their air bags will blow ur mind…..
The base model Ativa and Alza starts at almost same pricing.
Perhaps,P2 doesnt mind this Alza might cannabalise some of its sales volume from Ativa,for buyers who are price sensitive and want somewhat a bigger vehicle.
Either way,the sales still go to P2.
Close relative UMW will not launch any new Avanza due to this development.
Perhaps,P1 should revamp the sunset Exora or bring a Geely based mpv to spice up the competition.
You need to go back sekolah.
X has 6 air bag… So all have 6 airbag
its six airbags, they emailed a correction and we have amended the story
P2 got market backlash for it, so they changed their tune?
Better than 90k+ three diamond mpv with ultraman front design. Only poor 2 airbags and ancient 4 speeder. Still sells like hot roti canai tho
why always complaint about the things u are not getting on certain variant. u have an option, u want all the bells and whistles then just pick the top variant and pay for it. no point complaint why the lowest variant not have this and not have that. deh, cos it’s cheaper. some ppl want cheaper car as they deem it’s fit for their usage. maybe only travel 2km a day within the neighbourhood, why need 6 airbags? it’s the buyer’s choice.
Why no mention of Keyless entry and Push start anywhere? Will be weird if this is not included.
It is standard in their cars nowadays. Only wish is the keyless entry should be able to be opened from the passenger door also.
it should not.
its dangerous.
These are so common even Saga facelift has it now so it is a standard feature nowadays. No need to talk about it unless it is not there.
This one no need to mention lah. Got ASA and electronic parking… pakai kunci ke? keyless is no longer a feature unless using mobile NFC to unlock.
Got Wind screen and cup holders need to mention or not?
this new alza will kill xpander & brv sales
similar product but 30~20k cheaper?!
possibly will eat b-seg sedan sales too…cit/vios/almera
Not similar. Xpander BR-V Malaysia 2 airbags.
Cannot be compared.
How are they similar? Alza is the luxury high tech segment with kits like ASA and electronic parking and sequential lights.. The others are mass market kosong spec.
and the math also need some rework, more like 40-50k cheaper, because if you go by spec, you have to take the price of spec X base model.
Cannot wait for the launch !
Why didn’t they put 6 airbags as minimum? Paultan should ask them this question during the launch. And nothing on Android Auto or Apple Car Play mentioned, confirm that hedious UI from their existing car will find its way into this car as well.
its six airbags, they emailed a correction and we have updated the story
the guy who said 4 airbags who represented the product, but don’t know the product. what a shame…
Well they don’t know the difference between selling a P2 car or a coffin. They both are pretty much the same thing.
It’s EEV-rated and capable of claimed 22.0 km/l fuel economy in the MDC. Eco Idle auto start-stop is standard. In Indonesia Daihatsu Xenia with 100% on highway with constant 80-100km/hr only manage to get 18km/l. The Eco Idle is merely to get the EEV certification and that’s it. With similar engine and transmission with myvi and getting almost same figure is very doubtful.
Toyota Avanza/Xenia cross, road testing 25km/L highway drive.
Everything about Perodua is doubtful except for the overpriced prices.
The perodua fuel efficiency data looks exaggerated. Any myvi or axia owner can get the claimed mileage? I personally cannot. 16km per L is max I achieved.
What weird here is the variant without the start stop also get EEV-rated. Anyway to disable them? is annoying.
We can’t see DRL in any spec , maybe gear up can get it pay extra 3 to 4K .
confirm no DRL… you just have to switch on your LED headlamps during the day also…
I like this Car,
This Car can go camping, getaway.
Ada flat bed folding.
Want to trade in my old 2004 Naza Ria (Kia Carnival) to this.
My Naza Ria dah not suitable daily drive many years,
But selling no value..
need to be scrapped or sold away now.
Got android car play?
The inclusion of an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold might indicate an all speed Adaptive Cruise Control with full Stop and Go function? That would be Perodua’s first.
Nama alza juga dia pakai.. dah takde nama lain ke.
Does this new Alza come with Apple Carplay and Android Auto?
Good question. some sales rep say have, some say dont have, Some say dont know…
Paultan? you are which category?