Paul Tan / 26 June 2022 3:23 pm / 8 comments

Perodua has published yet another teaser video for the soon to be launched 2022 Perodua Alza. This is the third one in what seems to be a daily series. This time, the focus is on the new Alza’s seat config.

No surprises here, since the 2022 Perodua Alza will carry over the Daihatsu Xenia’s 2-3-2 seven-seater configuration over three-rows. The teaser video depicts a typical Malaysian family consisting of 2 parents, 3 kids and 2 grandparents sitting comfortable in the Alza – parents in the front, grandma with 2 kids in the middle row and grandpa keeping another kid company in the third row.

All seats look to be equipped with three-point seatbelts, and we also notice that grandpa seems to be able to fit in the third row without much issues. What do you think of what you’ve seen so far – does the Perodua Alza look like it is spacious enough for your family’s needs?

The tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV, OTR without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia. Actual prices will be revealed during the official launch, which is set to happen next month.

