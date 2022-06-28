In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 June 2022 2:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

The used car market is a great place to find great deals on cars that are immediately available, in light of the supply shortage that is weighing down on the new car market of late.

Buying used vehicles can be fraught with uncertainty, however the units on sale at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 have undergone a comprehensive inspection process to ensure that you, the buyer, will get to enjoy your purchase with peace of mind. Among these vehicles available are the German pairing you see here today – an Audi Q5 2.0L TFSI quattro, and an Audi A6 2.0L TFSI.

Starting with the Audi Q5, the German SUV is listed for a price of RM105,100 on-the-road without insurance, with 114,712 km on its odometer. Finished in a crisp shade of white, this particular example can be financed from RM1,152 per month*.

Being a myTukar Certified vehicle, this Audi Q5 has undergone a 160-point inspection which assures the prospective buyer that the car has not sustained flood damage, fire damage or been involved in any major accident. Its exterior, interior, underbody and engine compartment sections have been given a clean bill of health, and has also passed the road test check in all parameters.

Being a 2.0 TFSI variant, this Audi Q5 packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that is rated to produce 225 hp from 4,500 rpm to 6,250 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm. Here, the engine’s outputs are sent to four driven wheels – because this is a quattro – through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Its SUV form brings a welcome amount of utility, namely with 540 litres of luggage capacity with the rear seats in place. The Audi MMI multimedia interface offers Bluetooth phone connectivity while audio comes courtesy of a 10-speaker system, and this example’s S Line trim means you get the sportier interior appointments such as steering wheel and seats.

If you are more of the sedan persuasion, the 2014 A6 2.0 TFSI here may be more to your liking. This particular example has been listed for RM98,900 on-the-road without insurance, with 124,327 km on its odometer. Finished in a versatile shade of metallic grey, this one can be financed from just RM1,084 per month*.

Like the Q5 featured above, this A6 sedan is a myTukar Certified vehicle, which means that it has similarly undergone the comprehensive 160-point inspection process. This one is just as fit for the road, having been cleared from having sustained any fire damage, flood damage or been in any major accident.

This, too, has been given a clean bill of health in exterior, interior, underbody and engine compartment sections, and has also passed the road test check in all parameters.

Powering this A6 2.0L TFSI is the same 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol, here rated for 180 hp at 4,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels via an automatic transmission, and rides on 18-inch wheels shod in 245/45 tyres.

Inside, the 2014 A6 blends the modern with the classic, where the MMI interface offers contemporary electronics conveniences in a cabin styled with a combination of aluminium and wood trim. Like the Q5, the rear passengers in the A6 get second-row air-conditioning vents, albeit with the added privilege of four-zone climate control in the A6.

If you prefer something other than what’s featured here today, the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 has plenty more to offer. Like these Audis, all cars offered are myTukar Certified through the 160-point inspection for your peace of mind, and each one comes with a FREE one-year extended warranty and two FREE service appointments. If you face any issue or, for any reason, you’ve changed your mind about the car you’ve bought, you can simply return it thanks to the myTukar five-day money back guarantee, no questions asked.

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre Puchong South, where the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 will take place July 1-3, offers an end-to-end buying process, where Puspakom inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications and even insurance arrangements are handled by myTukar on site. Wanting to trade in your current vehicle? That can be done too, thanks to the on-site product geniuses who can provide on-the-spot trade-in offers with maximum value for your car.

As if that’s not enough, there will be RM800,000 worth of prizes to be won at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022. Top of the lot is the grand prize that is an all-expense paid trip to Sydney, Australia, while also including special offers such as loan interest rates as low as 1.88% for the first 150 bookings, and up to RM1,000 in vouchers to be won through the Spin & Win promotion.

There will also be RM12,000 worth of lucky draw prizes to be won, including an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android SmartTV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum as well as a Karcher water jet, a Karcher vacuum and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine. Can’t wait to get home to try out your new coffee machine? There will be food trucks on site as well.

Covid-19 precautions will be upheld in keeping with the health requirements of these times, which means masks continue to be mandatory, even though physical distancing is no longer required. Event crew and staff will frequently clean the venue especially frequently touched surfaces, such as the cars present and the communal facilities.

Located along the LDP at Lot 14225, KM 3.8 just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza, the >myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South is located before the toll, on your left side, if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri.

For more information, visit the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 homepage, or browse the wide selection of vehicles currently available in the myTukar inventory to see what’s on offer. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South this July 1-3, from 9.30am to 9pm daily. You may also reach out to the company below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor

