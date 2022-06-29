In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 29 June 2022 3:48 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) will soon add the EQS to its electric vehicle portfolio, as the all-electric sedan was recently spotted at the Petronas station at Gambang east-bound R&R on the East Coast Expressway. The location is where you’ll find one of the DC fast chargers that is part of the Energise charging network announced by Petronas back in March this year during the launch of the EQA.

Based on the text on the camouflage, it looks like EQS could make its launch debut next month on July 22. It’s not certain which variant of the EQS we’ll be getting, and MBM has not indicated anything on its registration of interest (ROI) page for the EV.

When the EQS was first introduced last year, the flagship EV sedan was offered in two variants, namely the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4Matic. In the time since, the variant count has grown to six, with the EQS 350, EQS 450 4Matic, EQS 500 4Matic and AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ joining the line-up.

The base EQS 350 features a 90.6-kWh battery that is good for a WLTP-rated range of 638 km, and it comes with a single, rear-mounted electric motor providing 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, all other variants of the EQS get a 107.8-kWh battery, albeit with varying outputs and range. In the EQS 450+, which is also rear-wheel drive only, the range is 785 km, and the electric motor delivers 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 568 Nm.

Moving on, we arrive at the all-wheel variants, starting with the EQS 450 4Matic that gains another electric motor at the front for a total system output of 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 800 Nm. After that comes the EQS 500 4Matic with 449 PS (443 hp or 330 kW) and 855 Nm, although it should be noted that both variants offer the same range of 685 km.

For more power, there’s the EQS 580 4Matic with 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and a range of 676 km. Beyond that is AMG territory, with the EQS 53 4Matic+ delivering 658 PS (649 hp or 484 kW) and 949 Nm, or 761 PS (751 hp or 560 kW) and 1,020 Nm with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package. All this performance comes at the expense of range, which is just 586 km.

As for charging, the EQS ships as standard with an 11-kW onboard AC charger but can be specified with a 22-kW unit. The car is also compatible with up to 200 kW of DC fast charging, which can provide up to an additional 300 km of range in just 15 minutes (for variants with the larger battery).

While we must wait until July to find out which version of the EQS we’ll get, over in Thailand, the EV has already been launched as of last month and is offered in two variants, both based on the EQS 450+ powertrain.

Which variant of the EQS are you hoping we’ll get? Are you looking forward to the new Mercedes-Benz EQ model, or will you be holding out for BMW’s answer to it, the i7, which is also open for registrations of interest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQS