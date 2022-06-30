In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 June 2022 9:57 am / 0 comments

If you’re planning to purchase a used car, there’s no better time to do so than at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022, which returns this weekend (July 1-3) at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South. With a wide selection of quality used cars readily available at attractive prices, shoppers will also be able to take advantage of special deals and be in the running to win some exciting prizes.

For Mazda fans looking for something elegant yet sporty, this Mazda 3 Liftback is well worth considering. Seen here in 1.5L Mid guise, you can drive home this appealing hatchback for just RM135,100 on-the-road without insurance, equating to instalments starting from just RM1,481 a month.

The attention-grabbing shape you see here perfectly showcases Mazda’s Kodo ‘Soul of Motion’ design language, with sculpted sides that manipulate light and shadow to create distinctive reflections when viewed from different angles when stationary or on the move.

Complementing the exterior is an interior that betrays the asking price. Premium soft-touch materials can be found in many contact points, accompanied by controls that are place in a manner that prioritises ergonomics.

No shortage of technologies either, as you’ll get a drive mode selector and a seven-inch TFT-LCD full-colour digital instrument cluster display. Meanwhile, the Mazda Connect infotainment system features an 8.8-inch display, Commander Control and eight speakers. More importantly, it supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which make your day-to-day travels even more convenient.

The Mazda 3 is underpinned by Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which is an all-encompassing approach to vehicle design that not only enables impressive dynamics, but also passenger comfort by way of specially designed seats, as well as enhanced NVH.

Power comes from a Skyactiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 118 hp and 153 Nm of torque, with a smooth six-speed automatic sending drive to the front wheels. This setup is not only capable but economical as well, delivering a rated fuel consumption of 5.9 litres per 100 km.

Should you want something else than what is featured here, don’t worry. At the myTukar Auto Fair 2022, there are over 1,000 cars for you to check out, with each one required to undergo the myTukar Certified programme.

Put simply, peace of mind is assured as each car put on sale has been subjected to a thorough 160-point inspection to make sure it is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage. Only those that make the cut can move on to the next stage, which is an extensive refurbishment and reconditioning process to ensure it’s as good as new.

This is carried out at myTukar’s own state-of-the-art Refurbishment Centre, with every aspect of the car, be it the exterior, interior and electronics, restored to myTukar Certified Pre-Owned standards. If that isn’t enough, every myTukar purchase comes with a FREE one-year extended warranty and two FREE service appointments, both of which are rare in the used car marketplace.

Additionally, if you somehow discovered a problem with your car or simply have a change of heart, you can return it within five days of your purchase, no questions asked, thanks to myTukar’s money back guarantee.

The buying process is a no-hassle one, as myTukar Experience Centres such as the one in Puchong South are one-stop centres that facilitate a seamless car-buying journey, designed with customer convenience in mind.

Every step of the process, including Puspakom inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications and insurance arrangement, is handled by the company so you only need to find what suits you best. You can trade in your current vehicle, too, and on-site product experts will provide a trade-in offer on the spot, giving you maximum value for your vehicle.

This can be done at the event and when you purchase a car, you’ll be in the running to win an all-expense-paid trip to Sydney, Australia. This is just one of several rewards worth a total of up to RM800,000, on top of offers such as interest rates as low as 1.88% for the first 150 customers.

You’ll also stand a chance to win up to RM1,000 in vouchers in the Spin & Win promo, as well as prizes worth a total of RM12,000 – including an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5, an Android Smart TV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum, a Karcher water jet and vacuum and a Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

If you need some time to refresh yourself from all the car hunting, the event will also food trucks to satisfy your thirst and hunger. For everyone’s safety, there will be a number of COVID-19 precautions enforced, including mandatory mask usage and regular sanitisation by the event crew and staff, particularly frequently-touched surfaces.

Located along the LDP at Lot 14225, KM 3.8 just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza, the >myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South is located before the toll, on your left side, if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri.

For more information, visit the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 homepage, or browse the wide selection of vehicles currently available in the myTukar inventory to see what’s on offer. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South this July 1-3, from 9.30am to 9pm daily. You may also reach out to the company below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor