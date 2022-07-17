In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 17 July 2022 12:52 pm / 0 comments

The all-new Perodua Alza will make its launch debut on July 20, 2022, the carmaker confirmed via a post on its Facebook page. The redesigned MPV will be revealed via a livestream that starts at 12pm this coming Wednesday.

Order taking for the three-row Alza first began on June 23, 2022, with three variants being offered, namely the base X, mid-spec H and range-topping AV – a spec-by-spec breakdown can be found here. All three versions of the D27A Alza will feature a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine paired with a D-CVT driving the front wheels.

The engine is also used in the current Myvi, where it is rated at 103 PS (102 hp) and 137 Nm of torque. Perodua says the Alza is classified as an energy efficient vehicle (EEV) and is capable of 22 km/l in the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC).

Click to enlarge spec sheet, price list

Based on the latest Toyota Avanza, the second-generation Alza boasts a few firsts for Perodua, including a 360-degree panoramic view monitor as well as an electronic parking brake. Every variant will also come with Perodua’s latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

Other standard features that accompany ASA include Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Auto High Beam and six airbags. Only the range-topper gets things like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control and a Blind Spot Monitor.

In terms of pricing, the tentative RRP for the Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV. These prices are on-the-road, without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia, although we’ll need to wait until the launch for the final figures. Have you already placed a booking?