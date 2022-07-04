In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 4 July 2022 4:05 pm / 4 comments

A new week has started, and Perodua has again cut out another snippet of its 2022 Alza product video to be a teaser. This is the sixth of its kind, and today’s teaser seeks to highlight the upcoming MPV’s multiple Drive Modes.

Drive Mode is available on the H and AV variants (base X misses out), and it allows drivers to choose from Eco, Normal and Power modes. Perodua suggests Eco for “open roads”, Normal for “city roads” and Power for “hilly roads”, but that’s merely a serving suggestion, and it’s up to you how you want your Alza driving experience to be.

Having multiple drive modes is an upgrade of the sole Power mode available on the similar D-CVT gearbox. of the Ativa and Myvi facelift. This is purely powertrain mapping, and perhaps steering weight at most, as the MPV rides on passive suspension (of course). The modes can be changed via the ‘Drive’ button on the right spoke of the multi-function steering wheel, where the Ativa’s PWR button is.

Speaking of the compact SUV, the rest of the spoke’s buttons seen here are similar to the Ativa, as the top Alza AV also comes with Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Control (ASA plus Lane Departure Warning/Prevention is standard across the range). You can see a glimpse of the meter panel in the teaser – the large digital speedo will also be familiar to Ativa H/AV owners.

What’s unique to the Alza is a two-tone interior that combines black with a nice wine red tone, a classy shade compared to the bright red in the Myvi AV. Previously, we’ve seen the same shade of red on the Alza’s door cards. This should be reserved for the AV, along with the top-spec car’s semi-leather two-tone seats. Expect an all-black dash for the X and H.

Previous short teaser videos show the Alza’s 360-degree panoramic view monitor and its steering button activation (fills up the Ativa’s sole blank steering button on the left spoke), 2-3-2 seven-seater layout and seat folding mechanism, electronic parking brake with auto brake hold (a P2 first) and its exterior design elements (Adaptive Driving Beam LED headlamps, sharp two-tone alloys, etc).

Click to enlarge spec sheet, price list

Launching very soon, the new Alza is now open for booking. The seven-seater sister of the latest Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia is a larger and more sophisticated car than its long-serving JDM-based predecessor.

Under the hood should be the same 2NR-VE 1.5 litre NA engine as the Myvi, which will also power the Toyota Veloz. There, the EEV-rated Dual VVT-i motor makes 102 hp at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. With Eco Idle auto start-stop and Eco mode, it’s good for a claimed 22 km/l in the MDC. That’s likely to stand for Malaysian Driving Cycle, a locally-developed protocol based on local conditions.

The tentative RRP for the new Alza is RM62,000 for the X, RM68,000 for the H and RM75,000 for the AV. These prices are on-the-road, without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia. Click the links above to check out the previous teasers, and here for our full first details report and spec-by-spec comparo piece to learn more about the new Alza.