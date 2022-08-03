Another tragic loss of life, this time being the loss of a five-month-old child when the vehicle she was travelling in with her family members skidded and overturned at KM161.1 along the North-South Expressway in Tangkak on Monday, Bernama reported.
The five-month-old succumbed to injuries on the spot after being flung out of the vehicle in the incident, Tangkak police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat told the news wire; the vehicle the family was travelling in was reported to be travelling from the town of Tangkak to Bukit Gambir.
The child and her family members were travelling in a Perodua Alza driven by her 28-year-old father who lost control of the vehicle as it skidded and overturned. The driver and six other passengers in the vehicle, including his wife aged 28 sustained minor injuries in the incident.
All victims were being treated at Tangkak Hospital, where the deceased child was also taken for post-mortem. This case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, according to Bernama.
In this instance, there was no mention of the deceased child being secured in a child seat, or if all other occupants of the vehicle were appropriately secured either, however this fatality of the child would be much less likely if a suitable child seat was used and properly installed.
Assistance for the purchase of child seats has been provided by the Malaysian government as well as private entities; the government announced during the tabling of Budget 2022 (Bajet 2022) that it would provide a 50% subsidy for the purchase of child seats priced RM300 or below, for which applications opened in March this year.
Separately, BMW Malaysia also announced its NEXTStep Subsidy programme for child car seats as part of its car safety advocacy for children, which offers fully subsidised child car seats to parents in the B40 group in conjunction with its long-term partner Safe ‘n Sound. Here at paultan.org, we have also offered free child seat rental during the festive season.
There has even been shifts in legislation where the use of child seats in cars is concerned, though this was first mooted and then postponed. Regardless, our stand here at paultan.org remains – do the best you can for safety, even if the law is behind the curve on this.
Comments
Thanks for this article… lets continue to have more of them guys, this issue can never be over emphasized until it gets into Malaysian hearts and minds.
The problem with car owners is this: TIDAK APA ATTITUDE
They will not install the safety seat until their kid dies.By the time the police takes the lifeless body for post mortem,they cry non stop.
Did u guys see the video of the black myvi ,making a sharp turn..and the 2 year old toddler flung out?
The Perodua Alza seems to be overloaded. Perhaps it’s also the reason there is no child seat in the car due to not enough space.
If so, then it’s just nature doing its work on population control, since they can’t control themselves.
Very true… I see 8-10 people in a Myvi with their children standing on the rear seats to fit that amount of people. Some sit on adults’ laps… if you ask me, these people should not be allowed to breed… no common sense.
because everyone thinks it’ll never happen to them that’s why.
To improve usage the government should lower child seat prices and make child seat mandatory
Rest in peace little one. My deepest condolences to all family members.
Death penalty for those not using child seats. Hang everyone inside the vehicle and publicly telecast. Ppl sure change. Muahahahaah
Nope. Just sterilize them.
Because they only love making babies, but don’t know to jaga it.
Support me, I’ll issue this matter during bertanding kelak.