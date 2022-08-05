In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 August 2022 9:30 am / 2 comments

JPJ has announced that RAP and BRB are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perlis’ latest running number series is ‘RAP’, and it will be open for tender on August 17. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on August 21. As usual, the results will be out the following day, August 22. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Selangor series ‘BRB’. The bidding period starts tomorrow (August 6) and will close at 10pm on August 10. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon or planning for a new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

It’s not something to joke about, but you might want to avoid certain RAP numbers, including one single digit VIP number. BRB, off to bid number plates…