The Toyota Hilux range in Malaysia now has a returning member in the form of the 2.4E MT 4X4, bringing back the option of a double-cab Hilux for those who prefer to row their own gear ratios, according to a revised price list on the Toyota Malaysia website.

The previously available version, the 2.4G MT 4X4 was dropped in March from UMW Toyota Motor’s line-up in Malaysia as part of a range-wide price hike at the time, and the dual-cab manual transmission offering in the range is now represented by the E trim level, priced at RM110,880 on-the-road without insurance; the other is the more basic single-cab 2.4 MT 4X4 that is listed for RM95,880 OTR without insurance.

As the variant name denotes, the 2.4E MT 4X4 is a manual transmission version of the 2.4E AT 4×4, and as such it employs the same 2GD-FTV 2,393 cc inline-four VNT-equipped turbodiesel that produces 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,000 rpm.

Gearbox aside, the basic mechanical specification of the 2.4E MT 4X4 is identical to that of the AT variant in terms of suspension, brakes, driveline, steering as well as wheels and tyres, which continue to be 265/65R17 all-terrain tyres on alloy wheels along with a full-size spare on a steel wheel. Likewise, its ground clearance, fuel capacity, wheel tracks and cargo deck measurements are the same.

Exterior equipment on the 2.4E MT 4X4 similarly mimics that of the AT variant, featuring halogen reflector automatic headlamps with bulb DRLs, dark grey-painted radiator grille, front and rear bumpers in body colour and grey respectively, and power-adjustable side mirrors in black with indicators.

The same applies inside. The instrument panel is backlit and does without the multi-information display and Optitron setup of the 2.4V, while audio comes courtesy of six speakers and a CD player with radio tuner, MP3 playback, auxiliary audio input jack, USB and Bluetooth connectivity; the same as the AT version of the 2.4E 4X4.

Similarly, the manual dual-cab Hilux follows its AT sibling in offering manual air-conditioning, urethane four-spoke steering wheel (leather on the 2.4V) with controls for audio and Bluetooth hands-free operation, keyless entry, power windows (auto-down for driver only), black fabric seat upholstery, four-way manually adjustable driver and front passenger seats, and tip-up rear bench seats (2.4V gets 60:40 split-folding). Both E variants and the 2.4V get three drive modes and an electronic 4WD transfer dial.

Likewise, safety equipment on the 2.4E MT 4X4 mirrors those on the AT; both E variants (as well as the 2.4V) do without the pre-collision system (PCS) and lane departure alert, along with the blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) that is present on the 2.4V.

Present on both manual and auto versions of the 2.4 E 4X4 are traction control, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, trailer sway control, ABS, EBD and brake assist and reverse sensors. Optional kit here include the front digital video recorder, reverse camera and panoramic view monitor (PVM).

In terms of passive safety kit, the 2.4 E MT 4X4 also follows the AT equivalent in offering three airbags, three-point seatbelts in all five seats and ISOFIX mounts on the outer rear seats. What do you think, dear readers – does the return of the DIY transmission make this the Hilux trim of choice for you?

