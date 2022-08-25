In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 25 August 2022 4:15 pm / 0 comments

The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept has been revealed, months after its debut at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Inspired by a classic Korean design concept known as the “Beauty of White Space,” the minimalist interior features an asymmetric, driver-oriented layout.

The driver’s section is distinguished with Pinegrove Green upholstery, while the rest of the cabin is contrasted in Monterey Gold hide. The latter was inspired by the scenery along the Northern Californian coast with yellow flowers and golden sand. The quilted leather pattern on the seats and doors lend a classic sportscar impression, while the steering wheel features cut-off leather salvaged from used car seats.

The interior is covered in two types of leather – vegetable-tanned leather and an innovative new breathable grain leather. Compared to ordinary leather, the latter used on the top half section of the cabin requires less water and chemicals to produce. The threads used for stitching are made from repurposed plastic for better water resistance and increased durability.

Ahead of the driver is a curved OLED display with a “newtro-styled” electric motor output indicator replacing the conventional rpm meter. The vertical display on the driver’s right side features a touchscreen with access to the vehicle’s multimedia system and other functions such as the vehicle start button.

Cabin details are further amplified by high-performance speakers from Metal Sound Design. The aluminium tweeters were crafted with a precision milling method to optimise acoustic performance. As for the X straps in the cargo area, they were inspired by Genesis’ unique G-Matrix Pattern derived from the Genesis Mint Concept.

To recap, the Speedium name was inspired by the Inje Speedium racetrack located northeast of South Korea, while the Inje Green exterior colour pays tribute to the circuit’s surrounding greenery. The Speedium X Coupe is unlikely to go into production, but its design language will be the focal point of Genesis’ transformation to a fully-electric brand with a six-model EV lineup by 2030.