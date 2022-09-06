In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 September 2022 3:42 pm / 0 comments

The driver of the Proton Wira Aeroback that was suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run incident on KM 83.4 of the PLUS North South Highway two days ago has been found by police. The 27-year old Indonesian national has been remanded for four days, BH reports.

According to Kuala Muda district police chief Zaidy Che Hassan, the suspect was arrested after surrendering at the IPD Kuala Muda 6.30 pm yesterday. He added that the suspect ran away as he was worried of being beaten up, and he also did not have a valid driving license. A check on the Wira Aeroback’s TAC 5688 number plate showed that the car belonged to his brother-in-law from KL.

In the Sunday morning incident at Sungai Petani, Kedah, immigration officer Muhammad Nizam Samsudin, 46, died at the scene from injuries to his head after his motorcycle was hit by a car from the back. His colleague Zaili Nizam Muhammad, 43, crashed into Muhammad Nizam’s bike and suffered a broken leg. The Wira was then captured on CCTV at the Gurun toll plaza.