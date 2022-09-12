In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 September 2022 3:18 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced that it will be temporarily closing lanes at the Hutan Kampung toll plaza exit in stages to facilitate road surface repair work. The closures will start from today and will go on till October 21.

There might be congestion due to this, so if you encounter heavier than normal traffic at this Kedah toll plaza, take note of this, be patient and drive safe. Follow the instructions on the sign boards and those given by the crew.

The North South Expressway operator is encouraging motorists to download the PLUS app and interact virtually with the Putri chatbot for the latest traffic info on the highway. Drive safe.