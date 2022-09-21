In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 September 2022 4:56 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

The PJ Half Marathon is back for 2022 after a Covid-enforced break, and the running event is happening this Sunday, September 25. Besides the usual fun run (3 km), 10 km and 21 km race distances, there’s a 30 km distance that was added some time ago to provide variety for regulars.

You can check out the route maps and parking area map below, but we’re here to talk about road closures that will be happening across Petaling Jaya this Sunday. The flag-off time for the 30 km race is 4.30am at Dataran PJ, so there will be various road closures in the city from 4am till noon, some for the whole event, some in stages.

The slip road from Federal Highway to Jalan Timur (from KL) will be closed from 4am to 10am, and the alternative routes are Jalan Barat (to Section 14 and Seapark) and Jalan 222 (to PJ state). Jalan Timur – Persiaran Barat will also be closed till 10am.

Click to enlarge

For the event set up and tear down, Persiaran Barat – Jalan Timur (in front of the field) will be partially closed from 6pm on Saturday till noon on the race day.

On the race day, there will be staged closures from 4.30am till 11am. Almost every major road in PJ will have some form of closure, including Jalan Timur, Jalan Barat, Jalan Utara, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Gasing, Jalan Templer, Jalan Harapan, Jalan Semangat, Jalan Kemajuan and Jalan Universiti. Breakfast crowd, take note. Full list of roads in the image above.

Basically, avoid PJ this Sunday if you can. If you can’t, tread carefully and follow the instructions of the police and MBPJ officers on duty. Race pack collection will be at Decathlon PJ from tomorrow till Saturday. Good luck runners and may you PB.