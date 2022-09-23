In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 September 2022 9:41 am / 0 comments

Perak police is offering 50% discounts on saman this weekend in conjunction with the state-level National Youth Day celebrations (Hari Belia Negara 2022).

The event will be held at Ipoh’s Institut Pendidikan Guru at Tanjung Rambutan from September 23 (today) till 25. However, the cops will only open shop from tomorrow, 9am to 4pm.

Perak police say that the half price offer is only for selected saman without elaborating. Previous 50% offers excluded saman for traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases (M), exhaust modification and those involving lorries. This same should most probably apply to this weekend’s offer.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in or near Ipoh that is.