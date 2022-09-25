In Local News / By Paul Tan / 25 September 2022 3:24 pm / 0 comments

The first floods of the end-2022 monsoon season is here, as social media users have reported flash floods happening in Danga Bay Johor this morning.

MetMalaysia predicts that we will face continuous heavy rains from mid-November, but it already starting to flood right now in end-September. Things might get seriously bad in mid-November. The impact is more significant this time around as northeast monsoon is active that time of the year, and the La Nina phenomenon will be present till early next year, which will add to rainfall.

If you have not seen any significant efforts by authorities to improve drainage in areas that have faced heavy flooding the same time last year, you have to be prepared it will happen again.

We must be prepared to face the same floods again.

This is just a reminder that if you live or travel through a flood-prone area and your motor insurance does not have special perils add-on, your insurance policy will not cover damage caused by flood, which is classified as an act of God.

It’s not super costly. We tabulated the extra cost of adding on Special Perils coverage from a few auto insurance companies in Malaysia, including AIA, AIG, Allianz, AXA, Etiqa, Kurnia, MPI Generali, MSIG, RHB, Takaful and Tokio Marine. The rates vary between 0.15% to 0.50%.

For example, if you’re insuring a car for RM50,000, you’re paying as little as RM75 with MPI Generali, while other insurance providers like Allianz, AXA, MSIG and Tokio Marine offer the coverage for RM100. With higher rates like those provided by AIA, AIG, Etiqa, Kurnia, RHB and Takaful, the payable amount is between RM125 to RM250. Click on the table above for a better view.