In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 29 September 2022 4:20 pm / 3 comments

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has confirmed that the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor will make its Malaysian launch debut on October 7, 2022. This comes after the company revealed previously that the performance-focused pick-up truck would arrive in the fourth quarter of this year – a red unit was even brought out on stage during the launch of the normal Ranger line-up in July.

The previous, first-generation Ranger Raptor was powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine with 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, which is paired with a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system.

In its latest form, the second-generation model gets a 3.0 litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol engine that is lifted from the Bronco Raptor. The mill is mated to the same 10R80 and 4WD system and churns out 397 PS at 5,650 rpm and 583 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, with this powertrain being standard for the Ranger Raptor in most markets.

However, the carmaker has said that the turbodiesel will continue to be offered in selected markets where the V6 isn’t appropriate. We’ll have to wait until the launch to confirm which engine we get, but in Australia and Thailand, the Ranger Raptor gets the V6.

Engine talk aside, the Ranger Raptor will come with a strengthened chassis to deal with all the abuse thrown at it, including unique mounts and structural reinforcements. The suspension also gets a redesign to incorporate lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, with updated adaptive Fox dampers that reduce friction by around 50% compared to the outgoing model.

The four-wheel drive system also gets a new electronically controlled two-speed transfer case and both axles receive locking differentials. Last but not least, the pick-up truck is styled to match with highlights being a vented bonnet, flared wheel arches, skid plates and chunky tyres to go along with the design changes already found on the latest-generation Ranger.

If you want to be among the first Malaysians to witness the Ranger Raptor in action on a Baja-inspired track near the Sepang International Circuit, SDAC welcomes you to register for the public launch set to take place from October 7-9 on its website. You’ll also be able to get up close with the Ranger Raptor as well as the regular Ranger variants and the latest Everest at the event.

GALLERY: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor