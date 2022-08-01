In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 August 2022 4:34 pm / 3 comments

At the launch of the all-new 2022 Ford Ranger last month, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) brought out the new Ranger Raptor on to the stage alongside the XLT Plus and Wildtrak variants, but the showing was only a brief teaser, with the company saying that it the second-gen high-performance variant would only be launched here sometime in Q4.

Now that we know that it’s coming, all that remains is to establish which powertrain it will arrive here with. In its first-gen guise, the Raptor was powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine with 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, but the second-gen, which was announced in February, now features a 3.0 litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol engine, paired to the existing 10R80 10-speed transmission.

The unit, taken from the Bronco Raptor, puts out 397 PS at 5,650 rpm and 583 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, and will be the truck’s primary powertrain in most markets. However, the Blue Oval has said that it will continue to offer the turbodiesel in markets where the V6 isn’t appropriate, leading to the question as to which unit we will get.

In Australia, the new Raptor is only being offered with the new petrol engine, and is AUD6,100 (RM19,100) more expensive than the outgoing Raptor X, which has the 2.0 litre turbodiesel.

Thailand also gets the petrol V6 for its new Raptor, but that has of course come at a cost, in this case a 140,000 baht (RM17,300) increase, to 1,869,000 baht (RM231,100). That the petrol mill is the engine choice for the Kingdom means that it’s likely that we will follow suit, but buyers will have to be prepared to pay quite a bit more for it.

In its last Raptor X variant configuration released here last year, the truck went for RM216,889, so we could well be looking at a RM240k ask for the new Raptor, at the very least. When it does arrive in the fourth quarter, the Raptor will join the XL, XLT, XLT Plus and Wildtrak variants and make it seven for the local Ranger model range.