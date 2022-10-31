In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 October 2022 12:06 pm / 1 comment

BYD SD Motors Malaysia (BYD SDM) has set up its social media presence in Malaysia ahead of the brand’s launch in the country. This comes after last month’s announcement of Sime Darby Motors (SDM) as the official distributor for BYD’s electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia.

In the Facebook post embedded below, BYD SDM says “Something BIG and NEW is coming to Malaysia, are you ready? Stay tuned and follow our page now for more updates,” before inviting people to register their interest in the brand and its EVs.

The two models from the Chinese EV specialist that have been confirmed for Malaysia are the Atto 3 and e6. The former, which is also known as the Yuan Plus in its home market, is a crossover that features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS/310 Nm.

Two in-house Blade EV batteries are available for the Atto 3 – a 49.92 kWh unit offering 345 km of range (WLTP, 410 km NEDC), and a 60.48 kWh unit rated for 420 km (WLTP, 480 km NEDC). Already on sale in Australia and Thailand, the EV will soon hit showrooms in Europe.

The Atto 3 supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2), the latter at a max of either 70 kW or 80 kW according to battery capacity – the higher input allows for a 0-80% state of charge to be reached in 45 minutes.

The e6 has been around for longer, and the second-generation MPV has been on sale in Singapore since March 2021. It features a 71.7 kWh battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor providing 95 PS/180 Nm. The WLTC-rated city range is 522 km with the Blade battery, which can be recharged via an AC input (Type 2 connection) at a max of 6.6 kW in 12 hours, or with a DC charger (CCS2 connection) at up to 60 kW in 1.5 hours (40 kW takes 1.8 hours).

Click on the links to learn more about the two EVs in other markets. BYD also has the sleek Atto 4 a.k.a. Seal.

2022 BYD Atto 3