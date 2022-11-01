In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 November 2022 10:06 am / 0 comments

Photo by Jason Chen. Published with permission.

Taking a dim view of electric scooters (e-scooters) parked indiscriminately, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is taking action. Seen in this photograph by Jason Chen, a DBKL lorry is seen hauling away e-scooters in the Setapak area.

Micromobility devices such as Beam e-scooters are popular in urban areas, especially the Kuala Lumpur city centre. Tourists rent them to get around while many are also placed near LRT stations for commuters to expedite the “last mile” connection.

However, despite some public places having designated “parking” areas where e-scooters can be picked up or left behind, many users just leave them where they are at their convenience. This creates a nuisance especially in areas of high pedestrian traffic.

Police have also stated e-scooters and other such battery-powered micro mobility devices are banned from use on public roads. So, mind how you go when using an e-scooter and be aware of traffic, both vehicles and pedestrians.