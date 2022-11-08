In Cars, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / 8 November 2022 5:15 pm / 3 comments

The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) has awarded the VinFast VF e34 a four-star rating in its latest round of testing. The VF e34 is the Vietnamese carmaker’s first electric vehicle and the first VinFast model to face the 2021–2025 protocol. Previous models – Fadil, Lux SA2.0 and Lux A2.0 – were assessed under the older protocol.

With an accumulated score of 78.99 points, the VF e34 misses out on a full five-star rating, although ASEAN NCAP pointed out the crossover managed to perform well in the adult occupant protection (35.92 points out of 40 points), child occupant protection (17.71 points out of 20 points) and motorcyclist safety (12.50 points out of 20 points) tests conducted at the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC).

Meanwhile, the EV scored 12.86 out of 20 points in the safety assist category, with standard systems fitted being lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert and auto high beam. The left-hand drive VF e34 also comes with e-Call (for contacting emergency services) and a blind spot monitor, the latter important in Vietnam which has the highest number of registered motorcycles on the road in the ASEAN region.

The VF e34 retails for VND690,000 million (RM131,445) in Vietnam and features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 242 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 42-kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for an electric-only range of around 285 km following the NEDC. Charging is done via an AC input (7.4 kW, Type 2 connection), with a full charge taking about less than five hours. There’s also DC fast charging (250 kW, CCS2 connection) to gain 180 km of range in 18 minutes.

In addition to the active safety systems mentioned above, the five-seat crossover also comes with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, door opening warning system and the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC, traction control, hill start assist). However, it doesn’t come with autonomous emergency brake and lane keep assist.

Other equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch portrait-format infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual air-conditioning with rear vents and a tyre pressure monitor.