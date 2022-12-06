Proton has announced it sold a total of 11,316 vehicles (domestic and export) in the month of November 2022, which is 13.1% less than what it achieved in October – the carmaker cited temporary supply issues for the decrease.
Even so, year-to-date (YTD) sales from January to November currently stands at 126,682 units, representing a 10.4% increase from its 2021 total of 114,708 units, which it already surpassed a month earlier in October.
Market share for the month of November is estimated to be 17.7%, while in terms of total vehicle sales, the company says it is holding on to second place with 19.7%. It added that total industry volume (TIV) for this year is estimated to approach 700,000 units as Malaysia’s automotive market saw a fourth consecutive month of more than 60,000 sales.
On a model-to-model basis, the X50 was the best-selling B-segment and overall SUV for the month with 3,724 units, with YTD sales of the model currently at 36,917 units. Meanwhile, the Exora was the highest volume C-segment MPV with 329 units that contributed to a total of 3,837 units up until the end of November.
As for other offerings in the line-up, Proton sold 4,100 units of the Saga last month (YTD 49,965 units), 1,551 units of the Persona (YTD 14,035 units), 402 units of the Iriz (YTD 5,182 units) and 1,210 units of X70 (YTD 16,746 units). The carmaker said five models have already exceeded their total volume set in 2021.
“November was an eventful sales month for Proton as we experienced some temporary supply issues that prevented us from achieving our full potential. We are confident of being able to rectify them in December and remain positive about closing out the year strongly,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.
“Proton will end 2022 with a fourth consecutive year of sales growth. Aside from benefitting the company, the increase in sales has also increased the volume of parts purchased from local vendors, increased our number of dealers, and created jobs for the automotive ecosystem. With new model introductions in the pipeline for 2023, we hope to be able to increase our contribution to the Malaysia economy by making more local investments, selling more vehicles, and further growing our export markets,” he added.
Comments
Next month already 2023, but Proton has yet to beat Perodua’s Game-Changing sales. This shows that Proton still has a lot to learn from Perodua to become a successful carmaker
To the haters and bashers: Hahahahahaha!!!!
Syabas Game-Changing Proton with their gamechanging affordable cars! Trully an amazing carmaker
Plotua fan will say fake news LOL
So Protong needs to sell another 23,318 units by Dec 31,to hit 150,000 units.
A more realistic figure would be 140,000 units by year end.
It is mind boggling the Roslan dude keep on blaming “temporary supply issues” for not achieving projected sales.
May I ask ,did Perodua give any excuses for sales deficiency due to supply bottlenecks?
High time P1 STOP giving excuses.There is no more lockdowns here.
If Roslan dude keep giving excuses,next year P1 will hit only 130,000 units.Grow up,Mr DRB.
China is under lockdown. Of course they are affected.
Perodua is not detailing its excuses because they don’t have excuses to tell. If they have excuses, they won’t inform it out loud to the public because that is how the Japs work. They are only proud of the outcome.
Yes they did. So stop defending your employer
https://paultan.org/2021/02/24/perodua-impacted-by-chip-shortage-production-of-myvi-aruz-and-alza-affected-for-myvi-well-into-march/
Bonus must be hugeeeee for Proton staff!
When P2 hatred kicks in, ur butthurt and dengki and already kalah doin the talking is always like this hahahaha! Your P2 lucky to be constantly relying on Daihatsu for their cars. If no Daihatsu then no P2, they already in tong sampah bro. LOL!
supply issue? or people just not that attracted to x50 anymore after the price increase? too many ready stock x50 can be seen now.
Not attractive? X50 is still the best selling SUV, period.
And yes they, like Apple, do suffer global supply shortages since certain parts comes from China and they are in hard lockdown mode.
Can’t u read? It’s “Not that attracting.” Bukan “not attracting.” It’s still best selling, sure but number has gone down
That’s the bitter truth. X50 sales has slowed down to under 4k after several months selling for over 4k units. You can find many unit ready stock now and can just walkin n get your car in just one day.
This is normal so why are you bringing this up. Market comes and goes, where got continuous record breaking M-o-M sales? Even GPU at their peak sales during crypto now are crying to be sold.
But Lets See is right that up or down, X50 still remains the best seller. That is more an indicative of the market ups & down and has nothing to do with the popularity of X50.
Can’t u read? It’s “Not that attracting.” Bukan “not attracting.” It’s still best selling, sure but number has gone down
That’s the bitter truth. X50 sales has slowed down to under 4k after several months selling for over 4k units. You can find many unit ready stock now and can just walkin n get your car in just one day.
Same same comment? Espon = Humph also Hmm? What is this, troll central? If your comment has any validity why use troll names?
Sadly for Proton haters and fakers this news is too much. No need to defend… the sales speaks for itself. Bravo Proton. The real Gamechanger
Kete proton memang power dan solid daripada perodua. Tapi sales tewas lah sebab macam cite big bike vs kapcai. Orang lebih gemar kapcai senang bawak, murah minyak and maintenance mudah.