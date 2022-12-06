In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 6 December 2022 12:05 pm / 17 comments

Proton has announced it sold a total of 11,316 vehicles (domestic and export) in the month of November 2022, which is 13.1% less than what it achieved in October – the carmaker cited temporary supply issues for the decrease.

Even so, year-to-date (YTD) sales from January to November currently stands at 126,682 units, representing a 10.4% increase from its 2021 total of 114,708 units, which it already surpassed a month earlier in October.

Market share for the month of November is estimated to be 17.7%, while in terms of total vehicle sales, the company says it is holding on to second place with 19.7%. It added that total industry volume (TIV) for this year is estimated to approach 700,000 units as Malaysia’s automotive market saw a fourth consecutive month of more than 60,000 sales.

On a model-to-model basis, the X50 was the best-selling B-segment and overall SUV for the month with 3,724 units, with YTD sales of the model currently at 36,917 units. Meanwhile, the Exora was the highest volume C-segment MPV with 329 units that contributed to a total of 3,837 units up until the end of November.

As for other offerings in the line-up, Proton sold 4,100 units of the Saga last month (YTD 49,965 units), 1,551 units of the Persona (YTD 14,035 units), 402 units of the Iriz (YTD 5,182 units) and 1,210 units of X70 (YTD 16,746 units). The carmaker said five models have already exceeded their total volume set in 2021.

“November was an eventful sales month for Proton as we experienced some temporary supply issues that prevented us from achieving our full potential. We are confident of being able to rectify them in December and remain positive about closing out the year strongly,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

“Proton will end 2022 with a fourth consecutive year of sales growth. Aside from benefitting the company, the increase in sales has also increased the volume of parts purchased from local vendors, increased our number of dealers, and created jobs for the automotive ecosystem. With new model introductions in the pipeline for 2023, we hope to be able to increase our contribution to the Malaysia economy by making more local investments, selling more vehicles, and further growing our export markets,” he added.