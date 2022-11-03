In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 3 November 2022 3:52 pm / 0 comments

Proton sold a total of 13,013 vehicles (domestic and export sales combined) in the month of October 2022, bringing the national carmaker’s sales for the year-to-date to 115,366 units.

Although slightly down on the monthly sales volume compared to the 14,872 units sold in the preceding month of September 2022, this nonetheless means Proton has exceeded the 114,708-unit volume it achieved for the full year of 2021 with two months to spare, and also means that year-to-date sales have increased by 33.6% for the first 10 months of the year.

In terms of the Malaysian market, Proton noted that it continues to be second in the sales table with an estimated market share of 21.1%, while its year-to-date market share has dropped slightly to 19.9%. The national carmaker also estimated that overall total industry volume (TIV) has exceeded 60,000 units for the third month in a row, it added.

By the models, the Saga continues to be the national car brand’s bestseller, with 5,262 units sold in October, arriving at 45,965 units sold in the year to date. This is a 42% gain over the same period last year, which Proton attributes to the popularity of the refreshed model that was launched in May.

Second to the Saga in terms of sales in the Proton line-up is X50 SUV, having sold 3,602 units in October for a total of 33,193 units delivered in the year to date. This means the X50 continues to be not just the bestselling B-segment SUV, but also the overall bestselling SUV in Malaysia, says Proton.

Meanwhile, the X70 saw 1,391 deliveries last month with 15,536 units in the year to date, placing it 2nd in the C-segment SUV sales table. Combined, the X50 and X70 SUVs are approaching the 50,000-unit mark with 48,729 units of Proton SUVs delivered so far in 2022.

The Persona and Iriz B-segment sedan and hatchback sold 1,697 units and 661 units last month, respectively, bringing their year-to-date volumes to 12,484 units and 4,780 units. The Exora holds on to the top C-segment MPV spot with 400 units sold last month, and 3,508 units in the year-to-date.