The Chery Omoda 5 has scored the full five-star rating in the Euro New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) crash test. The variant tested was specified with the 1.6 litre turbocharged engine and 4X2 drivetrain, and the rating applies for both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive versions.

Here, the Omoda 5 scored 87% in the adult occupant protection category, 87% in the child occupant protection category, 68% in the vulnerable road users protection category, and 88% in the safety assist systems category.

In terms of frontal crash protection, the Omoda 5 gets frontal airbags for the driver and front passenger, while seat belt pretensioners and load limiters are fitted to the seats for all occupants, including those in the rear. For lateral crash protection, all occupants get side head airbags, while the driver and front passenger get side chest airbags, side pelvis airbags and a centre airbag.

For child occupant protection, the Omoda 5 scored 23.7 out of a possible 24 points in crash test performance, seven out of a possible 13 points in safety features, and the full 12 out of possible 12 points for the CRS (child restraint system) installation.

For vulnerable road users protection, the Omoda 5 scored 68%, for which Euro NCAP noted 15.3 points for head impact, 1.4 points for pelvis impact, and 6.0 points for leg impact protection for a struck pedestrian. The diagram noted ‘Good’ and ‘Adequate’ protection for the lower front bumper and bonnet regions, although it scored a ‘Poor’ rating for the leading edge of the bonnet and along the A-pillars.

The Omoda 5 scored better for safety assistance systems, scoring 88% in total for this section. Its systems received ‘Good’ ratings for emergency lane keeping, lane keep assist and human-machine interface sections.

Euro NCAP found that the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system on the Omoda 5 performed well in reacting to other vehicles, and that its lane support system corrects the vehicle’s path gently if it drifts out of its lane, and also intervenes in some, more critical situations.

In this report, Euro NCAP also noted that the Omoda 5 speed assistance system uses a camera as well as digital mapping to determine the local speed limit, which then allows its driver to let the car adapt its limiter as appropriate.

In Malaysia, the Chery Omoda 5 was previewed in October this year as a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol mated to a continuously variable transmission and front-wheel-drive; in China, the Omoda 5 is also available with a 194 hp/290 Nm 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a seven-speed DCT and all-wheel-drive.

