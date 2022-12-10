In Local News / By Paul Tan / 10 December 2022 4:28 pm / 0 comments

Shell Recharge has launched a 180 kW DC charger at the Shell station at the Tapah R&R south-bound. This would be the sixth charger installed in collaboration with Porsche in Malaysia.

Booking and payment for the charger can be made with Shell’s ParkEasy app. In the app, choose Shell HPC Southbound and then choose Tapah. Use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.

As with the other Shell 180 kW chargers, although the hardware features dual CCS2 guns, only one can be used. The single gun is configured to output a maximum of 180 kW charging power. If Shell chooses to activate the second gun in view of higher utilisation in the future, each gun will probably output a maximum power of 90 kW each.

With the base level membership that has no annual fee, the 180 kW charger is priced at RM4 per minute with a minimum ParkEasy balance of RM200 required before you can start charging. You can reserve the charger 10 minutes in advance. You can also collect BonusLink points when you recharge.

Shell Recharge Gold & Platinum members can reserve the charger up to 1 hour in advance and charge at a cheaper rate of as low as RM1 per minute, but there is an annual membership fee to pay.

This south-bound charger in Perak is complemented by the Simpang Pulai charger in the north-bound direction. The other Shell Recharge 180 kW chargers are at Pagoh north-bound, Seremban north-bound, Seremban south-bound, Tangkak south-bound.

