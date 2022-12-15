In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 15 December 2022 10:05 am / 0 comments

Proton owners, have you been experiencing issues with your car’s Atlas and GKUI infotainment head unit? You’re not alone, and it’s a common issue. So much so that ACO Tech, the company behind the system, is having a customer feedback session.

“We are aware that many Atlas and GKUI users are currently experiencing issues with their IHU. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. As we strive to enhance your user experience, we would like to invite all users to a discussion session on Discord, where you can share your feedback directly with our team,” ACO Tech said yesterday on Facebook.

The discussion session is happening at 3.30pm today (December 15) on Discord and you can join via this link. “Your feedback is highly valuable in our efforts to deliver a more seamless, connected experience behind the wheel,” the company says.

If you can’t join today’s session, you can continue to message ACO Tech on Facebook or fill up the form via the link pinned on the company’s page to highlight any new issues.

In July, over-the-air (OTA) updates for the Proton X50 to switch from the Geely Smart Ecosystem (GKUI) to Atlas (ACO Tech Local Automotive Services) was made available. First announced in September 2021, the Malaysian-developed infotainment OS sports a new look and is claimed to offer significant improvements over GKUI – full walk-around of the Android 9-based system here.