Looking at a fresh ride to usher in the new year? If you’re looking to purchase a car to celebrate the entry into 2023, there will be plenty for you to choose from at the myTukar CNY AutoFair 2023, happening at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre this coming January 6-8.

As always, the company’s fourth AutoFair – and the third at Puchong South – promises no shortage of myTukar Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, ranging from mainstream national and non-national cars from Proton, Perodua, Honda and Toyota to premium models from brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

A variety of benefits await you, with up to RM168,888 worth of rewards to be found at the AutoFair. These range from discounts of up to RM16,000 on myTukar Certified cars and interest rates from as low as 3.00% per annum.

Additionally, for all car bookings made at the event potential buyers can bring back vouchers worth up to RM500 from an assortment of brands (DK Schweizer, V-Kool, Blueair, Recaro), and there’s also a chance to win up to RM77,000 worth of vouchers and rebates through a Spin & Win promo. Prizes include Starbucks, TnG and Petron fuel cards, cash rebate of up to RM8,888 and FREE myTukar services.

Also, the company is offering a special spray paint service exclusive to customers who purchase a car at the AutoFair, with discounts up to 40%+10% on all vehicle models. Prices start from as low as RM1,620 under the promotion, so be sure to check it out if you’re buying a car at the AutoFair.

If you’re looking to trade in your current car, you’ll be able to do so at the AutoFair – the company’s sales consultants will be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

You can rest assured that your purchase will be trouble-free. That’s because all myTukar Certified vehicles have undergone a 160-point inspection covering the engine, steering, brakes, suspension,the transmission and clutch. The exterior and interior have also been given a once over and on-board diagnostics tests completed to make sure there are no faults. myTukar also ensures the cars have not been in major accidents, do not exhibit flood or fire damage and have not had their mileage tampered with.

So, if you’re in the market for a car, head over to the myTukar CNY AutoFair 2023 at myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South, happening this January 6-8 from 9am to 8pm daily. For more information, visit the myTukar event website. You may also contact:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor

Google Maps Link