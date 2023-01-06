In Lifestyle / By Paul Tan / 6 January 2023 7:10 pm / 0 comments

Lego has announced a new Lego Technic #42154 set based on a Ford GT, with a release date scheduled for March 2023. It will have a retail price of US$119.99. Timely, considering the 1,350 unit production run for the Ford GT has just ended in December 2022.

It’s a 1,466 piece 1/12 scale set, so it’s not as complicated as the 1/8 scale Ferrari Daytona SP3 which has 3,778 pieces, the 1/8 scale Lamborghini Sian with 3,696 pieces, or the 1/8 scale Bugatti Chiron which has 3,599 pieces. Instead, it’s probably closer to the Ford F150 Raptor set which has 1,379 pieces.

The Lego Technic Ford GT will feature rear wheel drive, a V6 engine that can move, independent four wheel suspension, front axle steering, a moving spoiler, as well as doors and a hood that can open.

Of course, it’s finished in classic Ford GT colours – blue with white stripes. Are you looking forward to ordering and building one of these in March this year?

