Lego issues BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3

Available as a 676-piece Speed Champions set #76922 is the BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3. Competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 15 and 16, the BMW Speed Champions set replicates two current competition racing cars from BMW M Motorsport.

LINK: Lego 76922 BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 – RM199

Coming in Lego Minifig size, the race cars feature BMW M Motorsport livery, prominent diffuser elements, visually striking exhaust tailpipes and eye-catching spoilers, as well as an interior. The roofs are removable to insert the supplied Minifig drivers into the cockpits.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3 set are on sale from March 4 at a recommended retail price of 49.99 euros (RM256). The set available from BMW dealers in Europe and UK as well as the online BMW lifestyle shop and from the online Lego shop.

BMW Motorsports in competing in two classes this year with the M Hybrid V8 and M4 GT3. The electrified V8 Hybrid racer competed in the IMSA GTP class last year and will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) hypercar category this season.

This marks 25 years since the BMW V12 LMR won at Le Mans with the launch of the launch of the M Hybrid V8 marking a new chapter in M Motorsports history. Meanwhile, in the LMGT3 class, the M4 GT3 will race WEC, with one of the cars piloted by ex-MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi.

    BMW car sales dropped like crazy and now they switch to selling BMW toys? Lol. Stupid europeans. Their industries will collapsed forever. Karma and stupidy sucks

