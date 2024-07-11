Lego Technic 42172 McLaren P1 revealed – new set pays tribute to iconic hybrid hypercar; 3,893 pieces

Posted in Lifestyle / By Gerard Lye / July 11 2024 2:34 pm

McLaren has teamed up with Lego yet again to create a new Technic set, this time paying tribute to the historic P1 hybrid hypercar. First making its debut in 2013, the P1 is part of the “holy trinity of hybrid hypercars” released that year, with the others being the LaFerrari and Porsche 918.

The Lego Technic P1 is part of the Ultimate Car Concept Series, with each 1:8 scale car consisting of 3,893 parts. Features include a seven-speed gearbox with two shifter drums, suspension, a V8 piston engine, an adjustable rear wing as well as opening dihedral doors.

Additionally, each car comes with a unique serial number which unlocks special behind-the-scenes content. “It’s amazing to see so many of the elements from the original P1 brought to life by the Lego team for the Lego Technic McLaren P1. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of designers and engineers to push the boundaries of automotive innovation,” said Tobias Sühlmann chief design officer at McLaren Automotive.

“From the exterior with aerodynamic shapes to the interior and V8 piston engine – the real McLaren P1 is an incredible car. We wanted to capture these details in the best way possible with our Lego Technic model and we did not want to compromise in any way,” commented Kasper Rene Hansen, designer at the Lego Group.

“Therefore, we worked on multiple variations of the car to test different designs. We also faced a huge challenge with the iconic butterfly doors because they needed a new mechanism to stay open. It was a great experience to recreate the McLaren P1 and I’m hoping all supercar enthusiasts out there are ready to explore the details and intricacies of the real McLaren P1 in Lego Technic form,” he added.

Pricing for the Lego Technic P1 is 449.99 euros/389.99 pounds/USD449.99 (around RM2.1k to RM2.35k) and the set will be available for purchase from Lego stores from August 1, 2024.

