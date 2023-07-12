Lego Technic 42159 Yamaha MT-10 SP drops August 1

In Bikes, Lifestyle, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 July 2023 4:07 pm / 1 comment

Since we don’t officially get the Yamaha MT-10 in Malaysia, the Lego Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP might be the next best thing, priced at USD 239.99 (RM1,116).

Entering public sale on August 1, this Technic set contains 1,478 pieces and joins the Lego catalogue alongside the BMW Motorrad M1000RR released in 2021.

Measuring some 440 mm long by 150 mm wide and standing 250 mm tall, the MT-10 SP mimics a real-life MT-10 as closely as possible. This includes a replica of Yamaha’s inline four-cylinder Crossplane engine along with working three-speed transmission and chain final drive.

Gearbox elements include a shift drum, a shift fork, a gear shift ring and a ratchet drum. Suspension operation for the front and rear is also replicated, although the Technic model eschews the real world’s electronic semi-active suspension.

The model also includes functional steering via inputs to the handlebar, a side stand and a display stand. For added interaction, the Lego AR app allows you to experience your Technic model in a different way.

Online orders for the Lego Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP opens August 1.

