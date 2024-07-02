Lego 10338 Transformers Bumblebee – 950 pieces set transforms into a yellow Volkswagen Beetle

Here’s a second Lego Transformers model as a follow up from the previously released Lego 10302 Optimus Prime. This time the Transformer to get the Lego treatment is Bumblebee. The Lego 10338 Bumbleebee set has 950 pieces and can transform into a yellow VW Beetle.

Just like the Optimus Prime, this 2-in-1 set doesn’t require you to break it apart and rebuild it again to convert from car to robot form.

The US market RRP is US$89.99 which is much cheaper than the Optimus Prime set. If you want to order one, head to one of the links below.

Lego 10338 Transformers Bumblebee – RM419
Lego 10338 Transformers Bumblebee – RM429.90
Lego 10338 Transformers Bumblebee – RM426.32

