In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 January 2023 2:34 pm / 0 comments

2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally

With the gradual resumption of economic activities last year, 2022 stands out as an extraordinary sales year for Italian motorcycle maker Ducati. The Borgo Panigale firm sold 61,562 motorcycles in total from its sportsbike, adventure-touring, naked sports and Scrambler ranges.

Delving into the numbers, which represent a 3.6% growth over the 2021 sales number of 59,447 motorcycles delivered to customers worldwide, Ducati’s home ground of Italy was its sales leader in 2022. As the main market for Ducati, Italians bought 9,578 motorcycles, a 10% increase over the 2021 figure of 8,707 bikes sold.

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 (left), Desert X

Last year’s sales leader the US saw a 6% drop in numbers for 2022, with 8,441 units delivered compared to 9,007 units the year before. Ducati attributes the negative growth in US sales to logistical difficulties and delays in overseas shipments.

Meanwhile, Germany saw a 9% growth over the 2021 number, with 6,678 delivered Ducati motorcycles in 2022 compared to 6,107 units. In terms of model sales worldwide, the Multistrada V4 saw 10,716 units of Ducati’s big adventure-touring motorcycle delivered.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4

The Multistrada is followed by the Monster, with 7,971 units sold and the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 6,880 bikes delivered. For Malaysia, sales grew 49% in 2022 over 2021, with the Scrambler 800 and Monster model ranges leading sales, followed by the Panigale sportsbike, said Dennis Michael, Head of Ducati Malaysia.

The sales numbers are bolstered by the Ducati Malaysia dealer team winning three awards at the 2022 Ducati Global Dealer conference. For 2023, Ducati has presented eight new models – the Desert X, the Multistrada V4 Rally, the Panigale V4R, Monster SP and the Diavel V4, the updated Scrambler range as well as the Streetfighter V4 in base and SP versions.