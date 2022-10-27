In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 October 2022 2:22 pm / 0 comments

From left to right: Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati; Dennis Michael, Ducati Malaysia; Francesco Milicia, Director Global Sales and After Sales; Marco Biondi, Vice President Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific.

In a hat trick, Ducati Malaysia, under the management of Next Bike, won three awards at the 2022 Ducati Global Dealer conference. Held in Sardinia, Italy, on October 18, Ducati Malaysia won Global Distributor of the Year, Best Marketing Team, Asia-Pacific and Best Commercial After Sales Team, Asia-Pacific.

This builds on Ducati Malaysia’s previous success in 2021 when it was awarded Best Marketing Team and Best Commercial After Sales Team, Asia-Pacific. “This award is a celebration of the entire Ducati Malaysia family, from the working team keeping all the gears turning rapidly every single day, to our passionate community of owners and customers,” said Dennis Michael, Head of Company at Next Bike.

“Malaysia has proven to be an incredibly successful market in recent years, and beyond that, the Ducati riders community in the country has continued to grow, attracting new owners and existing owners who have found it such a rewarding affiliation,” said Marco Biondi, Ducati Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Asia Pacific.