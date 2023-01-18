In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 January 2023 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Photos of a new Geely crossover, which will reportedly be called the Binyue L, have been published by ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT). Set to make its debut this year, the upcoming model could be sold alongside the existing Binyue – the basis for the Proton X50 – that received a major update last year (now referred to as the Binyue Cool).

This approach would be similar to the Boyue L, which occupies the space between the Boyue and Xingyue L SUVs. According to the MIIT, the Binyue L measures 4,510 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,701 mm. That makes it larger than the Binyue Cool, which is 4,380 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,609 mm tall and features a wheelbase spanning 2,600 mm.

According to Chinese media, the crossover carries the internal code G426 and is expected to be a more premium offering than the Binyue Cool. The styling is a clear differentiator between the two, with the Binyue L sporting a front end that is clearly inspired by the Boyue L. The T-shaped headlamps wrap around the corners of the face and blend into a large grille with a V-shaped pattern mesh, joined by the latest Geely logo up top.

There are also sharp creases throughout the body, which also has a rising belt line and sloping roofline for a distinctive “floating roof” look. The rear is equally as striking with a dual-element roof spoiler, full-width taillights, a prominent diffuser and quad tailpipes, the last of which are arranged together in the middle in some of the images.

In terms of powertrain, the crossover will get a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 181 PS (178 hp or 133 kW) and 290 Nm of torque. Drive likely goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission