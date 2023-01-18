In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 18 January 2023 10:00 am / 2 comments

Good news for Penang lang and daily commuters. The state government has launched a new free bus service that’s a bit different from the usual FOC city shuttle. The new CATBridge free bus is pretty long distance, connecting Bukit Mertajam to Komtar on the island.

The Penang state government says that the CATBridge bus can help reduce congestion, help alleviate the cost of living burden as well as reduce carbon emissions. The free bus is folding bicycle-friendly, so you can zip around George Town on two wheels for leisure or use it on the last mile.

Looking at the schedule for the CAT 14 service, the route starts from The Summit/BM bus terminal and passes by Jalan Permatang Rawa, Jalan Perda Selatan in Bandar Perda, Jalan Permatang Batu and Jalan Baru (Mydin BM) before getting on the Penang Bridge and the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu expressway to reach Komtar.

The first buses from BM to Komtar and Komtar to BM start at 6am, while the last bus is at 7pm island bound, and 7.25 pm mainland bound. The frequency for CAT 14 is 30 to 45 minutes on weekdays and 30 to 60 minutes on weekends and public holidays. Check out the map and frequency charts below.