In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Anthony Lim / 27 January 2023 5:43 pm / 0 comments

A recall has been issued for 545 units of Volvo vehicles in Malaysia over a potential issue with the software within the brake control module. This is part of a global recall issued by Volvo Cars involving 106,691 cars across a number of markets.

Local vehicles that are affected are model-year 2023 versions of the XC40, C40, XC60, S60, V60, XC90 and the S90. No other models or variants are affected.

The company said that some customers with affected cars may experience a stiff brake pedal and the loss of electronic braking support functions, but added that braking capabilities of the car will remain via the brake pedal. The driver will be warned of the issue occurring via the driver information module (DIM).

Volvo said that there have been no reports of accidents or personal injuries related to this issue, and the recall was being taken as a precautionary measure. It said owners will be notified to send their cars to its service centres to have the issue rectified.