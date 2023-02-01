In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 1 February 2023 6:24 pm / 0 comments

Besides announcing its sales and production targets for 2023, Perodua will also implement its New Outlet Standard (NOS), which will see existing dealerships be upgraded with a fresh new look. According to the local carmaker, this initiative will introduce a new brand image for Perodua, with a concept that emphasises green technologies.

Based on the renderings seen in presentation slides, facilities following the NOS will sport new façade and pylon designs, with the latter being noticeably absent at some sites currently. The interior space also appears to be more spacious, and the company said there will be convenient customer parking as well as comfortable lounges with a café counter.

The NOS will also see the introduction of what the company calls a “mono operation concept” that seamlessly integrates its sales and aftersales service operations for a better customer experience. This is said to make it easier for customers as they no longer need to go to separate entry points corresponding to the service they are seeking, be it sales or aftersales.

As mentioned previously, Perodua will also invest RM247.1 million to modernise operations, including upgrading existing 1S and 2S centres into 3S centres, which will adhere to the NOS. A timeline wasn’t provided but we will likely see facilities being upgraded throughout the year.