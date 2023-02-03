In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 February 2023 1:02 pm / 0 comments

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, February 5. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled as this Sunday is Thaipusam, a public holiday.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.

Speaking of Thaipusam, KTM has announced that its Komuter trains will run for 24 hours over a three days and two nights period for the upcoming festival. It’s for people wanting to get to Batu Caves without braving the jams. Details and schedule here.