In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 February 2023 11:39 am / 0 comments

Usually, the associated volume when leasing a vehicle fleet and maintaining it means that the cost incurred will be significant, and this is amplified further when you total up the amount spent over the course of three years.

An example of this can be gleaned from that spent on official vehicles used by federal ministers, as the New Straits Times reports. According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the government spent RM1.6 million to lease, maintain and repair the vehicles in the fleet between 2020 and last year.

He revealed that in 2020, during the administration of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the cost in running the fleet, which was sourced from the government’s longstanding fleet management partner Spanco, amounted to RM672,000, while in 2021 and 2022, the government spent RM478,991.50 and RM450,690.66 respectively in operating costs.

“The total cost of maintaining and repairing official vehicles of federal ministers is RM1,601,682.16,” he said in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat. Anwar was replying to a question from Chong Zhemin (DAP-Kampar), who asked how much it cost the government to maintain all ministers’ official vehicles from 2020 to 2022.

In 2020, ministers were using the stretched version of the Proton Perdana 2.4L Premium as their official vehicles, but were then provided with Toyota Vellfire 2.5Ls in 2021 when the fleet was refreshed. Muhyiddin’s cabinet consisted of 32 ministers and 38 deputy ministers.

Later that year, then finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz revealed that the total monthly lease for each Vellfire was RM5,759, of which RM4,852 was to rent the vehicle and RM908 to maintain it.

In response to negative comments over the Vellfire switch when it came to light, the finance ministry said that the monthly rental amount for the MPV was lower than what the government paid for the Perdana 2.4L Premium, which was RM4,854.41 per vehicle.